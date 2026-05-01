Lucknow constable alleges ₹2,000 monthly payments reach top IPS officers
India
Sunil Kumar Shukla, a constable with Lucknow Police, posted a video online claiming that lower-ranking cops are pressured to pay ₹2,000 each month to their seniors, with the money allegedly reaching top IPS officers.
He's asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an independent probe into what he calls a "systemic" issue.
Lucknow Police deny, Shukla demands probe
After Shukla's video went viral, Lucknow Police denied the claims and set up a committee led by an Additional DCP to investigate.
Shukla isn't convinced: he says the current inquiry can't be fair since it's run by senior officers he accuses of misconduct.
For now, he's on leave but sticking to his demand for an outside investigation.