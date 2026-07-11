Lucknow e-rickshaw drivers face remote battery shutdowns despite app ban
E-rickshaw drivers in Lucknow are still running into sudden battery shutdowns, even after the government banned battery management apps on July 3, 2026.
These Bluetooth-enabled batteries can be switched off remotely, leaving drivers stranded in traffic and putting both them and passengers at risk.
In just two weeks, nearly 5,000 complaints have been filed with the E-rickshaw Chalak Kalyan Samiti.
Drivers pay ₹200, makers remove Bluetooth
Drivers are losing money on technician fees (about ₹200 per reset) and worrying about safety threats.
The Samiti says some criminals are using this tech to extort drivers and has expressed concern over the safety of women as passengers.
Battery makers have started removing Bluetooth features and updating their apps to try to stop these problems as complaints keep coming in.