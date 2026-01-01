Lucknow family awaits news as Ahuja's missing during Nepal floods

A Lucknow family is anxiously waiting for updates after Deepak Ahuja, 60, and his wife, Madhu, 57, went missing during the August 26 flash floods in Nepal.

The couple, who live in the US were on a spiritual Kailash Mansarovar trip with relatives when disaster hit near the Nepal-China border.

Their last call home was just 1.5 hours before the floods struck.