Lucknow family awaits news as Ahuja's missing during Nepal floods
India
A Lucknow family is anxiously waiting for updates after Deepak Ahuja, 60, and his wife, Madhu, 57, went missing during the August 26 flash floods in Nepal.
The couple, who live in the US were on a spiritual Kailash Mansarovar trip with relatives when disaster hit near the Nepal-China border.
Their last call home was just 1.5 hours before the floods struck.
Son-in-law searches Ahujas in Nepal
Deepak's last known spot was Kathmandu, while Madhu was traced near the border; their son-in-law is now searching for them in Nepal.
His daughter, Shreya, shared, "It was dad's 60th birthday. Being a spiritual person, he wanted to celebrate it there."
The family is holding onto hope as authorities establish the couple's whereabouts and confirm they are safe.