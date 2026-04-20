Lucknow father Vijay Kumar Chaube arrested over killing of daughter
India
A father in Lucknow, Vijay Kumar Chaube, and his associate Abdul Mannan were arrested for killing Chaube's minor daughter.
Police say they acted out of fear of "social stigma," and the girl's body was found in Barabanki.
Chaube admits strangling daughter near canal
Chaube first reported his daughter missing, but his story did not add up.
Investigators found that he and Mannan had taken her away under the excuse of seeking occult treatment.
During questioning, Chaube admitted to strangling his daughter and trying to hide her identity with acid before leaving her body near a canal.
Police are still looking into whether anyone else was involved.