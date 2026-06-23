Lucknow fire: Building owner previously linked to paper leak case
What's the story
The owner of the building that caught fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday, killing 15 people, had previously figured in the 2015 CPMT paper leak case. The fire broke out at a three-story commercial building on Usha Mehta Marg, which housed a pet shop and veterinary clinic on the ground floor and a training center for animation, gaming, and software development on upper floors.
Tragic incident
Fire engulfed entire building, trapping many students
The fire broke out around 3:00pm and quickly engulfed the building, trapping many students on the upper floors. Eyewitnesses reported students jumping from windows or seeking shelter in washrooms. Rescue operations were launched by firefighters, police personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence teams. Most of the victims were young students aged between 20 and 24 years.
Investigation underway
UP CM orders SIT probe into incident
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident. The two-member team will investigate building plans, construction history, electrical load specifications, and fire safety systems. They will also look into possible technical lapses and whether the premises were misused commercially against regulations. Four people, including the owners, have been arrested in connection with the deadly fire.
Past controversy
Owner linked to previous controversy
Sources told India Today that, Surendra Shukla, one of the building owners, was earlier linked to the 2015 CPMT paper leak case, where he was accused of leaking the exam to benefit his daughter. However, he was later given relief as no sufficient evidence was found against him. Shukla and his brother Virendra had also faced allegations of large-scale real estate dealings in the past. They were accused of buying property at cheap prices from farmers and constructing plotting businesses.