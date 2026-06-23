Lucknow fire: Building owner previously linked to paper leak case

Past controversy

Owner linked to previous controversy

Sources told India Today that, Surendra Shukla, one of the building owners, was earlier linked to the 2015 CPMT paper leak case, where he was accused of leaking the exam to benefit his daughter. However, he was later given relief as no sufficient evidence was found against him. Shukla and his brother Virendra had also faced allegations of large-scale real estate dealings in the past. They were accused of buying property at cheap prices from farmers and constructing plotting businesses.