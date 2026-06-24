Lucknow fire kills 15, 18 LDA officials and engineers blamed
A tragic fire in Lucknow claimed 15 lives, and now an investigation has pointed fingers at 18 LDA officials and engineers for serious negligence.
Turns out, the building was supposed to be residential but was illegally used for commercial purposes.
Even though a demolition order was issued back in 2016, it got revoked by an authority at the time.
LDA probe finds major safety failures
The LDA vice chairman has sent a report to the state government recommending action against five zonal officers and engineering staff.
The probe highlighted big safety failures: no smoke management system, only one way in or out, and poor electrical setups.
Most victims died from smoke inhalation because rescue teams struggled to reach them.
The report calls for accountability and stricter enforcement so this doesn't happen again.