Lucknow fire kills 15, 18 LDA officials and engineers blamed India Jun 24, 2026

A tragic fire in Lucknow claimed 15 lives, and now an investigation has pointed fingers at 18 LDA officials and engineers for serious negligence.

Turns out, the building was supposed to be residential but was illegally used for commercial purposes.

Even though a demolition order was issued back in 2016, it got revoked by an authority at the time.