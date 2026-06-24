Lucknow fire kills 15 after alleged AC explosion, officials suspended
A major fire in a residential building in Lucknow that was being used for commercial purposes on Monday left 15 people dead.
The blaze began after an air-conditioning unit allegedly exploded, shattering glass and spreading flames quickly.
In response, the state government suspended several officials from Fire Services, Electricity Department, and Lucknow Development Authority for not doing their jobs properly.
Building lacked fire registration, SIT probe
The building had no fire safety clearance or registration with the Fire Department, and its electricity use was way over approved limits.
Investigators found the owners never changed their status from residential to commercial, which let them skip getting a fire NOC.
Meanwhile, suspended Fire Station Officer Kamlendra Kumar Singh said he was not fully responsible and pointed fingers at senior officials.
A Special Investigation Team is now looking into what went wrong.