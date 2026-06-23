Lucknow fire kills 15 injures 9 at animation training center
A devastating fire broke out in a Lucknow building, leaving 15 people dead and nine injured.
Most victims were stuck on the second floor, which was an animation training center, while the lower floors had a pet shop and clinic.
The fire likely started from a short circuit in the basement air conditioner.
Lucknow co-owners arrested, officials suspended
Three building co-owners and another person have been arrested for negligence since the place was used commercially despite being approved for residential use.
Four government officials were suspended as well.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now looking into violations of safety rules and escape routes: most deaths happened because people could not get out in time.
The SIT has seven days to report back, and more action is expected soon.