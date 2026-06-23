Lucknow fire kills 15, prompts sealing of 22 Kakadeo centers
India
After a deadly fire in Lucknow claimed 15 lives, including two from Kanpur, authorities have sealed 22 coaching centers in Kakadeo.
Inspections found these institutes breaking building and fire safety rules, prompting swift action the next day.
The fire, in a three-story building, has sparked urgent concern about safety standards.
Kanpur Development Authority finds safety violations
The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) checked out popular spots like Physics Wallah and Workspace, finding several violations.
Officials say inspections will keep going until all centers meet safety norms.
Meanwhile, residents are calling for stricter rules so tragedies like this don't happen again, while relatives of the deceased alleged that faulty automatic sensor gates trapped people during the blaze.