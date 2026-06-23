Lucknow fire kills 15, victims from upstairs animation center
India
A fire broke out in a Lucknow building on June 22, 2026, leaving 15 people dead, most of them students and professionals from an animation training center upstairs.
The building was using much more electricity than allowed, which likely stressed its infrastructure and may have contributed to the disaster.
Rescuers battled smoke, investigators probe causes
Thick smoke made it tough for rescue teams, who had to break down walls just to reach those trapped inside.
Investigators are now digging into why safety devices failed and whether permits were up to date.
They're also checking some odd electrical records as they try to figure out exactly what went wrong, and how to prevent this from happening again.