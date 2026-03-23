Lucknow girl, 6, suffers deep neck cuts from nylon 'manjha'

Abira's father demands strict jail time for those using 'manjha'

Abira's case is the 18th manjha-related injury in Lucknow in just 45 days.

Earlier cases include a man who died and another who required nearly 30 stitches for severe facial cuts.

Despite government bans and police action, supply chains for manjha are still active, and Abira's father is calling for strict jail time for those using it.

So far, only two arrests have been made even as people keep getting hurt.