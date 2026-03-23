Lucknow girl, 6, suffers deep neck cuts from nylon 'manjha'
India
On Sunday in Lucknow, six-year-old Abira was badly hurt when a sharp nylon manjha (kite string) caught her neck as she rode on a bike with her father near Golaganj crossing.
She needed about 10 stitches for deep cuts, but thankfully doctors say she's stable now.
Abira's father demands strict jail time for those using 'manjha'
Abira's case is the 18th manjha-related injury in Lucknow in just 45 days.
Earlier cases include a man who died and another who required nearly 30 stitches for severe facial cuts.
Despite government bans and police action, supply chains for manjha are still active, and Abira's father is calling for strict jail time for those using it.
So far, only two arrests have been made even as people keep getting hurt.