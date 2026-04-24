Lucknow Gurukul death raises suspicions of abuse of 11-year-old Divyansh India Apr 24, 2026

An 11-year-old boy named Divyansh was found dead at a Gurukul in Lucknow, just days after he joined for free Vedic education.

His family is heartbroken and suspects serious abuse: Divyansh's body had dozens of injury marks and signs he'd been tied up.

The Gurukul operator claimed Divyansh died from a fall, but instead of getting help, he reportedly left the boy's body outside his family's home and disappeared.