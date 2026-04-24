Lucknow Gurukul death raises suspicions of abuse of 11-year-old Divyansh
An 11-year-old boy named Divyansh was found dead at a Gurukul in Lucknow, just days after he joined for free Vedic education.
His family is heartbroken and suspects serious abuse: Divyansh's body had dozens of injury marks and signs he'd been tied up.
The Gurukul operator claimed Divyansh died from a fall, but instead of getting help, he reportedly left the boy's body outside his family's home and disappeared.
Police register murder case, autopsy filmed
Police have registered a case against the Gurukul operator and another person for murder and destroying evidence.
A special team is investigating, with the autopsy being recorded on video for transparency.
Divyansh's sister shared that their last conversation was just hours before he died, he told her that he was studying and learning things.