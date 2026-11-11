Lucknow Jamghat features PM Modi and CM Adityanath kites
This year's Jamghat festival in Lucknow saw the skies filled with kites featuring PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, adding a playful political twist to a tradition that's nearly 250 years old.
Both Hindu and Muslim communities joined in for rooftop kite battles, making the event feel lively and inclusive.
Guru Dutt crafted over 4,000 kites
Kite maker Guru Dutt crafted over 4,000 of these special kites after requests from both communities, showing considerable demand from both communities.
Despite some safety rules, Lucknow Kite Association secretary Amarnath Kaul highlighted how Jamghat continues to bring people together, blending old-school culture with today's vibes while keeping its spirit of unity alive.