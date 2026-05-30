Lucknow Junction platform shed collapses injuring TTE Amit and passengers India May 30, 2026

A section of the platform shed at Lucknow Junction railway station collapsed on Friday morning, injuring a traveling ticket examiner (TTE) and two passengers.

The incident happened around 8:15am on platform five, with TTE Amit suffering serious leg injuries while one passenger had shoulder injuries and another had hand injuries.

All three were quickly rescued by railway teams and taken to the hospital.