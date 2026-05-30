Lucknow Junction platform shed collapses injuring TTE Amit and passengers
A section of the platform shed at Lucknow Junction railway station collapsed on Friday morning, injuring a traveling ticket examiner (TTE) and two passengers.
The incident happened around 8:15am on platform five, with TTE Amit suffering serious leg injuries while one passenger had shoulder injuries and another had hand injuries.
All three were quickly rescued by railway teams and taken to the hospital.
Rust suspected in Lucknow shed collapse
The collapsed shed was actually set for removal due to ongoing renovation work. Early checks point to rust and poor maintenance as likely causes.
An official inquiry is underway, led by a three-member committee looking into possible contractor negligence.
An approaching train was briefly halted at the outer signal but resumed after the area was secured.