Lucknow Kanpur Expressway collapses 3rd time in 17 days
India
The newly opened Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, built for around ₹4,700 crore, has already seen its third collapse in just 17 days.
The latest incident happened near Begumkheda village in Unnao while earlier repairs were still underway, a section of the road caved in and a truck tipped over.
NHAI cites contractors' 15-year repair obligation
Thankfully, no one was hurt, and repair crews are working to fix the damage and clear debris.
With three collapses so soon, people are questioning the construction quality.
NHAI says it is on top of maintenance, especially during the monsoon, and that contractors must handle repairs for 15 years at no extra cost.
Similar issues have popped up on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway too, but NHAI promises safer journeys ahead.