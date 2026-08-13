Lucknow Kanpur Expressway ₹4,200cr under IIT Kharagpur probe for drainage
India
The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, which cost a hefty ₹4,200 crore, has been dealing with cracks, potholes, and sinking roads since it opened.
IIT Kharagpur is wrapping up its investigation and will share a final report soon.
Early signs point to design and drainage problems as the main culprits, not just poor construction.
IIT Kharagpur samples reveal 18ft seepage
A team from IIT Kharagpur checked out the expressway in person and took 50 samples for testing.
They found water seeping as deep as 18 feet in some spots, raising big questions about how well the drainage system works.
The National Highways Authority of India paused toll collection on a damaged stretch and asked the builder to cover repair costs while waiting for IIT's full findings.