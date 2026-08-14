Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway sinks at Korari prompting Allahabad High Court PIL

The PIL, filed by advocate Motilal Yadav, calls out not just poor construction but also India's unusually high toll rate of ₹4.37 per kilometer on this expressway.

The court has asked all parties, including government bodies and the builder, PNC Infratech, to respond.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India, NHAI, has ordered repairs at the builder's expense, and the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, IIT Kharagpur, is investigating what went wrong; early reports suggest rainwater may have seeped through the pavement and reached the underlying soil, potentially causing the settlement.