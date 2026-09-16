Lucknow man Shahnawaz reportedly runs over girlfriend Anamika after cheating
India
A disturbing incident in Lucknow has caught attention: after an argument about infidelity, a man named Shahnawaz reportedly ran over his girlfriend, Anamika, with his car.
The fight started when Anamika confronted him for cheating and discovered he had been using a fake name, "Yash Thakur," in their relationship.
Police probe attack and identity claim
Footage from the scene shows Anamika trying to stop Shahnawaz from driving away. She ends up being dragged on the car's hood before falling and getting run over.
Despite her injuries, she has filed a complaint against him.
Police are now looking into both the attack and her claims that Shahnawaz hid his real identity.