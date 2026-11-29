Lucknow man Tauseef attacked 18-year-old with acid over proposal refusal
An 18-year-old girl in Lucknow was attacked with acid on Sunday after her family turned down a marriage proposal from a man named Tauseef, 25.
When the family refused his demand to marry their daughter, Tauseef lashed out, throwing acid at the girl and then injuring her parents and younger brother with a knife.
Everyone involved was taken to King George's Medical University for treatment.
Tauseef charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Police have charged Tauseef under serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing grievous injury and attempted murder.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Arpti Vijayvargiya confirmed that the attack was sparked by a marriage dispute and said investigators are now gathering evidence to move the case forward.