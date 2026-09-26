Lucknow on high alert for dengue malaria chikungunya after rains
India
After three days of nonstop rain, Lucknow is on high alert for diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.
Waterlogged streets have health teams stepping up, handing out medicines, and spreading awareness in all eight city zones to keep everyone safe.
Lucknow malaria inspectors check 250 homes
Malaria inspectors are going door-to-door looking for mosquito breeding spots; on September 25 alone, they checked 250 homes and issued notices where larvae were found.
Hospitals are ready if patient numbers rise.
Since January, the city has seen 255 dengue cases, 251 malaria cases, and 18 chikungunya cases, but no Japanese encephalitis in four years, according to officials.