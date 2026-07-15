Lucknow police bust child lifting gang selling toddlers for ₹2.5L

Five people have been arrested so far, including the alleged mastermind Shyam Ji Yadav, a GNM-trained nurse whose training investigators suspect may have given the gang knowledge of hospitals and other vulnerable locations.

Two suspects are still missing.

Police tracked down the group using footage from nearly 150 CCTV cameras and analyzed surveillance inputs and tracked the movement of the accused, and they're now digging deeper to see if this is part of a bigger trafficking network.

The investigation is ongoing under new criminal laws.