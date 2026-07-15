Lucknow police bust child lifting gang selling toddlers for ₹2.5L
Lucknow police just uncovered a child-lifting gang that was kidnapping toddlers and selling them for ₹2.5 lakh each.
The case came to light when an 18-month-old girl was taken from outside a hospital in Chowk on July 13, but thankfully, she was found and reunited with her parents after the buyer backed out.
Alleged mastermind Shyam Ji Yadav arrested
Five people have been arrested so far, including the alleged mastermind Shyam Ji Yadav, a GNM-trained nurse whose training investigators suspect may have given the gang knowledge of hospitals and other vulnerable locations.
Two suspects are still missing.
Police tracked down the group using footage from nearly 150 CCTV cameras and analyzed surveillance inputs and tracked the movement of the accused, and they're now digging deeper to see if this is part of a bigger trafficking network.
The investigation is ongoing under new criminal laws.