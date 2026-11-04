Lucknow police deploy undercover officers in markets and jewelry shops

Expect more police patrols on major roads and in crowded spots.

Female officers will be out with Mission Shakti and Anti-Romeo teams to look out for women's safety.

There'll also be extra checks at commercial areas, religious places, and firecracker shops and storage facilities to make sure safety rules are followed.

Plus, police are cracking down on illegal parking, managing traffic better, patrolling neighborhoods more often, and spreading the word about cyber fraud so everyone can enjoy a smooth festive season.