Lucknow police probe cafe owner Shiva Sharma's October 9 death
India
Police are investigating the death of cafe owner Shiva Sharma, who died after a fall in Lucknow on October 9.
model Shraddha Dubey has been questioned about lipstick marks found on Sharma's face; she said he was her boyfriend and that she was angry because pimples had appeared on her face.
Shraddha Dubey faces 120 questions
Dubey's explanation has not cleared things up. If anything, it has added to the confusion.
The police have a list of around 120 questions for Dubey and her associates, who are now in custody.
Investigators are also checking their phones and deleted messages, while Sharma's family insists this was not suicide but murder.