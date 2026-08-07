Lucknow police uncover alleged newborn sale for a promised house
Lucknow police have uncovered a disturbing case where a childless couple allegedly struck a deal to buy a newborn from another woman, promising her a house in return.
The arrangement was made months before the birth and involved two doctors and St. Mary's Polyclinic, where fake documents showed the buyer as the baby's mother.
Police FIR after St Mary's handover
On August 3, the newborn was handed over at St Mary's Polyclinic, false paperwork was created to hide the real parentage.
The newborn was handed over to Renu Sharma but has since been placed in government care.
Police have filed an FIR against everyone involved, including both women, two doctors, and hospital management, and are now digging through records and evidence.
They're also checking if this is part of something bigger or just a one-time incident.