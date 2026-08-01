Lucknow senior SI suspended, booked over student's sexual exploitation allegations
Dharmveer Shahi, a senior sub-inspector at Ashiyana police station in Lucknow, has been suspended and booked after a B.Ed. student accused him of sexually exploiting her.
The allegations surfaced while Shahi was investigating her earlier case, with the student claiming he misled her with promises of marriage and hid his marital status.
The case has now moved to the assistant commissioner of police for further inquiry.
Student alleges Shahi assaulted, seized phone
According to the student, Shahi made inappropriate remarks and pressured her into a relationship by promising marriage.
She said he took her to Varanasi, where she discovered he was already married.
When she confronted him, Shahi allegedly assaulted her at the police station with two others.
She also claimed they seized her phone to erase evidence and threatened her.
Police have registered a first information report, or FIR, and are investigating further.