Lucknow student returning from farewell mows down bystanders; 6-year-old dies
What's the story
A Class 12 student in Lucknow, Gaurav Singh, allegedly lost control of his speeding car on Thursday evening, hitting a group of pedestrians and parked vehicles, according to NDTV. He was reportedly returning from a farewell party. The incident took place around 6:00pm near Hanuman Temple on Kanpur Road. A six-year-old boy named Dikshant was killed in the accident, while four others were injured.
Collision impact
Boy critically injured, later succumbed to injuries
The speeding Swift car reportedly hit a parked motorcycle, causing the vehicle to lose control. It then mowed down pedestrians standing nearby. CCTV footage shows the car hitting another stationary two-wheeler, causing a man to fall off it, before the car veers off the road. The impact left Dikshant critically injured, and he later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.
Victims identified
All victims stable, undergoing treatment
Apart from the six-year-old boy, the injured victims were identified as Sadhna Patel, her mother Meena Devi, Armaan (a 12-year-old boy), and e-rickshaw driver Awadh Bihari. All are currently stable and undergoing treatment. After the accident, Singh fled the scene with a female friend but was later arrested by police. Investigations are underway to ascertain how the minor got access to the car.
Ongoing probe
Public anger over underage driving in Lucknow
Rajnish Verma, Lucknow ACP, was quoted as saying that families of the injured have been informed, and CCTV footage is being reviewed. An FIR will be filed based on complaints from the victims' families. The incident has sparked public anger over underage driving in Lucknow, similar to previous cases like the Kanpur Lamborghini crash. Shivam Mishra, son of Kanpur's well-known tobacco baron KK Mishra, crashed the family's Lamborghini near Rev-3 Mall on February 8.