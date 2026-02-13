Lucknow student returning from farewell mows down bystanders; 6-year-old dies

A Class 12 student in Lucknow , Gaurav Singh, allegedly lost control of his speeding car on Thursday evening, hitting a group of pedestrians and parked vehicles, according to NDTV. He was reportedly returning from a farewell party. The incident took place around 6:00pm near Hanuman Temple on Kanpur Road. A six-year-old boy named Dikshant was killed in the accident, while four others were injured.

Collision impact Boy critically injured, later succumbed to injuries The speeding Swift car reportedly hit a parked motorcycle, causing the vehicle to lose control. It then mowed down pedestrians standing nearby. CCTV footage shows the car hitting another stationary two-wheeler, causing a man to fall off it, before the car veers off the road. The impact left Dikshant critically injured, and he later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

Victims identified All victims stable, undergoing treatment Apart from the six-year-old boy, the injured victims were identified as Sadhna Patel, her mother Meena Devi, Armaan (a 12-year-old boy), and e-rickshaw driver Awadh Bihari. All are currently stable and undergoing treatment. After the accident, Singh fled the scene with a female friend but was later arrested by police. Investigations are underway to ascertain how the minor got access to the car.

