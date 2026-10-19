Lucknow transfers senior officers as Shiva Sharma suspects remain missing

Sharma, 28, was found dead on October 9. While it first looked like an accidental fall, his family says he was assaulted and tortured before being thrown from the building by Dubey, her sister Rashmi, their driver and two other people.

Dubey has denied this, saying Sharma's financial struggles led to suicide and points to CCTV footage as proof.

Meanwhile, evidence like an abandoned car near Nepal and an audio recording circulating on social media purportedly captures a conversation hinting at money disputes between them.

Sharma's mother is still demanding justice for her son.