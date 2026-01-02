Lucknow: Two arrested for grabbing vacant house with fake papers India Jan 02, 2026

In Lucknow, two men—Balwant Kumar Yadav and Manoj Kumar Yadav—were arrested for taking over a multi-crore house using forged documents.

The property belonged to Anjana, daughter of late Major Bipin Chandra Bhatt, who had been away at a rehab center for several years due to health issues.

With the house left empty after her siblings passed away, the accused put up their own nameplate and tried to claim it as theirs.