Lucknow: Two arrested for grabbing vacant house with fake papers
In Lucknow, two men—Balwant Kumar Yadav and Manoj Kumar Yadav—were arrested for taking over a multi-crore house using forged documents.
The property belonged to Anjana, daughter of late Major Bipin Chandra Bhatt, who had been away at a rehab center for several years due to health issues.
With the house left empty after her siblings passed away, the accused put up their own nameplate and tried to claim it as theirs.
Police responded quickly after owner's complaint
Anjana, daughter of late Major Bipin Chandra Bhatt, filed a complaint recently and even met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later that month.
Police acted within 24 hours of her meeting with the Chief Minister, arresting both men and returning the house to its rightful owner.
Legal action is now underway against the duo for forgery and illegal occupation.