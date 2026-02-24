Lucknow University mosque sealed during Ramzan; students protest
Lucknow University sealed and barricaded its historic Lal Baradari mosque, citing safety concerns and fencing work, prompting protests from student groups such as Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS), NSUI and AISA.
ABVP activists and Bajrang Dal members recited the Hanuman Chalisa and claimed unfairness—saying Muslim prayers were allowed but Hindu ones weren't.
Muslim students prayed outside, supported by human chain
The move happened during Ramzan, upsetting many students who felt left out of their place of worship without warning.
Some Muslim students prayed outside the barricades, supported by a human chain from other student groups.
An Executive Magistrate ordered the 13 students to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 along with two sureties of ₹50,000 each to maintain law and order for one year.
The incident highlights ongoing struggles over religious access and safety rules in universities.