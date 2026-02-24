Lucknow University mosque sealed during Ramzan; students protest

Muslim students prayed outside, supported by human chain

The move happened during Ramzan, upsetting many students who felt left out of their place of worship without warning.

Some Muslim students prayed outside the barricades, supported by a human chain from other student groups.

An Executive Magistrate ordered the 13 students to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 along with two sureties of ₹50,000 each to maintain law and order for one year.

The incident highlights ongoing struggles over religious access and safety rules in universities.