Lucknow University mosque sealed: Students issued bond to pray
A mosque dating to about 1820 (about 206 years old as of February 2026) on Lucknow University's campus was sealed by authorities over safety concerns, but the move quickly led to clashes between student groups.
The administration issued notices to 13 students, acting on a report filed by the Hasanganj police, for blocking roads and offering namaz after the closure, asking them to sign a personal bond of ₹50,000 (some reports say they must also provide two sureties of ₹50,000 each)—though no formal police cases have been filed.
Tensions continue as VHP demands records of prayers, iftars
The sealing has stirred up strong reactions on campus. ABVP students protested by reciting Hanuman Chalisa and demanding a ritual "shuddhikaran."
In response, other student groups formed human chains around the mosque to support those wanting to pray, saying they were standing up for communal harmony.
Meanwhile, VHP has asked for records of prayers and iftars at the site as tensions simmer, with extra police now keeping watch.