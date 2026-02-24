Lucknow University mosque sealed: Students issued bond to pray India Feb 24, 2026

A mosque dating to about 1820 (about 206 years old as of February 2026) on Lucknow University's campus was sealed by authorities over safety concerns, but the move quickly led to clashes between student groups.

The administration issued notices to 13 students, acting on a report filed by the Hasanganj police, for blocking roads and offering namaz after the closure, asking them to sign a personal bond of ₹50,000 (some reports say they must also provide two sureties of ₹50,000 each)—though no formal police cases have been filed.