Lucknow University professor arrested for making obscene calls to student

An assistant professor in the Zoology Department at Lucknow University, identified as Paramjeet Singh, has been arrested for allegedly making obscene phone calls to a female student. The allegations also include offering to leak an examination question paper in exchange for sexual favors, India Today reported. The controversy erupted after an audio clip, purportedly featuring Singh, went viral on social media platforms.

Evidence surfaced 'I have arranged the exam paper for you...' In the audio clip, Singh allegedly asks a final-year Bachelor of Science student for sexual favors. He is heard saying, "Darling, I have arranged the exam paper for you. Come back before the exam, and I will give it to you here." The student reportedly suffered severe mental distress due to these calls and informed university authorities about the situation.

Investigation underway Singh denies allegations, claims he is being framed After the student reported the incident, Controller of Examinations Vidyanand Tripathi filed a complaint with the police. An FIR has been registered at Hasanganj Police Station, Lucknow, and Singh is currently being interrogated. However, Singh has denied all allegations against him, claiming he is being framed due to "internal politics" within the university.

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