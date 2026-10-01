Lucknow University students at Kailash Girls's Hostel protest mess contamination
India
Students at Lucknow University's Kailash Girls's Hostel have been protesting for days after discovering insects, hair, rat droppings, and even a scorpion in their mess food.
Things hit a breaking point on Wednesday night when large bugs showed up in their meals, leading to a demonstration outside the administration building.
University cancels mess tender, refunds promised
After five students fell sick from eating the contaminated food, the university canceled the mess operator's tender and promised fee refunds.
The mess is now closed, so students are left to find meals outside until a new operator is chosen.
Even after an inspection by the vice chancellor last week, many feel let down, especially since they pay ₹40,000 annually for their meals.