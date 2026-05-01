Lucknow University suspends Parmeet Singh over leaked exam paper, comments
India
The University of Lucknow has suspended Parmeet Singh, an assistant professor in zoology, after accusations that he offered a leaked exam paper and made inappropriate comments to a female student.
Viral audio clips of their conversations surfaced online and pushed the university to take action.
Parmeet Singh arrested after controller complaint
After the university's controller filed a police complaint, Singh was arrested. He admitted the voice in the clips was his but called it a "tongue slipped."
A disciplinary committee found evidence of harassment, backed by the student's testimony.
Singh now has 15 days to submit a written reply with evidence or face dismissal proceedings. The university is waiting for his response before deciding next steps.