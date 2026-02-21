Lucknow: Vendor clings to taxi's wiper for 1km, dies
India
A 35-year-old street vendor, Vimal Pal, lost his life in a hit-and-run late on Wednesday night in Lucknow's Krishna Nagar.
While heading home, he was struck by a speeding taxi and desperately clung to the windshield wiper as the car dragged him for nearly a kilometer before he fell off and was fatally run over near a law college.
Case registered, driver yet to be identified
Police have registered a case based on his brother Ajit's complaint and are checking CCTV footage to track down the driver of the yellow-plated taxi.
Vimal, originally from Badaun, supported his wife Mamta and their two young kids.
ACP Rajneesh Verma said the car was a taxi with a yellow plate, that CCTV footage was being examined and that further investigation was underway.