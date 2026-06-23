Lucknow volunteers rescue over 25 animals from pet shop fire

Local volunteers and NGOs treated animals

Charu Khare, an animal welfare activist, rescued several cats from the basement and is now treating them.

Rahul Verma gave first aid right at the scene. Divyansh Pathak stayed till 4am to help out.

Shubham Pratap Singh's NGO Jeev Aashraya moved eight cats, seven dogs, and a parrot to their shelter after medical care.

Dr. Renu Singh from WE Care Foundation also stepped in: she rescued 12 cats and eight dogs, bringing them safely to her own shelter for recovery.

Thanks to everyone's teamwork, the animals are now safe and getting the help they need.