Lucknow's Gomti drops 8 centimeters, Gaughat and Hanuman Setu safe
India
Good news for Lucknow, Gomti River's water level upstream at Bhatpurva has dropped by eight centimeters in the last day, according to irrigation officials.
While some parts of the city are still seeing a rise, main spots like Gaughat, Hanuman Setu, and Gomti Barrage are all safely below danger marks.
Gomti barrage 107.08m below danger mark
The Gomti Barrage is recorded at 107.08 meters (well under the danger mark), and officials expect flood risks to go down even more in the next couple of days as river levels keep falling.
Meanwhile, near Ekana Stadium, over 25 pumps plus boulders and sandbags have helped keep major roads clear, even if it means some construction projects are paused until things dry up a bit.