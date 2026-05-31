Ludhiana 32.6mm rain cools 11°C to 26.4°C, 41% rainfall shortfall India May 31, 2026

Ludhiana just got a major break from the scorching heat: 32.6mm of rain on Saturday sent temperatures tumbling by 11 degrees Celsius, landing at a cool 26.4 degrees Celsius (which is way below normal for this time of year).

Still, even with this downpour, the city's rainfall since March is 41% less than usual, so the relief is only temporary.