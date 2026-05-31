Ludhiana 32.6mm rain cools 11°C to 26.4°C, 41% rainfall shortfall
India
Ludhiana just got a major break from the scorching heat: 32.6mm of rain on Saturday sent temperatures tumbling by 11 degrees Celsius, landing at a cool 26.4 degrees Celsius (which is way below normal for this time of year).
Still, even with this downpour, the city's rainfall since March is 41% less than usual, so the relief is only temporary.
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Just before this rain hit, Ludhiana was sweltering at nearly 44 degrees Celsius.
While these showers are welcome after days of extreme heat, the ongoing rainfall deficit shows that climate challenges aren't over yet.