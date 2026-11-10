Ludhiana boy Sakit Mittal dies after firecracker explosion during Diwali
India
A 14-year-old boy, Sakit Mittal, sadly lost his life during Diwali celebrations in Ludhiana when a firecracker unexpectedly exploded as he was lighting another one.
The accident happened during Diwali celebrations at New Abadi Akalgarh.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors couldn't save him.
Diwali injuries spike at Ludhiana hospital
The tragedy has left the Mittal family and their community heartbroken.
The civil hospital in Ludhiana also saw a spike in festival-related injuries: seven people were treated for burns and three for eye injuries from firecrackers.
Dr. Akhil Sareen mentioned that three seriously hurt patients had to be sent to Patiala for further care, highlighting how risky festival nights can get.