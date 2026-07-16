Ludhiana boy Samardeep Singh, 3, run over by school bus
A really sad incident happened in Ludhiana where a three-year-old boy, Samardeep Singh, lost his life after being run over by a school bus.
He was with his mother to drop off his sister at BITS International Convent School when the accident took place.
Police say the driver moved forward without checking if the path was clear, hitting Samardeep with both sets of wheels.
Driver arrested, school management faces FIR
After the accident, Samardeep's father said the driver tried to escape but villagers stopped him and handed him over to police.
The driver was arrested after an FIR was registered for the accident, and he also failed to produce a valid license.
An FIR has been filed against both him and the school management. Police also found that there was no mandatory attendant on board, a basic safety rule under the Safe School Vahan Policy, raising serious concerns about student safety on school busses.