Ludhiana CNG truck fire: Four explosions, no injuries—here's what happened
A CNG truck loaded with mattress foam caught fire early Sunday in Ludhiana's Ghati Mohalla, setting off four loud explosions.
Luckily, no one was hurt, but the incident highlights ongoing safety issues in mixed industrial-residential areas and the risks tied to CNG vehicles.
Quick action kept things under control
Morning walkers spotted the blaze around 6am and called for help. The truck driver escaped just in time.
Firefighters arrived within minutes and put out the flames in about half an hour.
As fire officer Ravinderjit Singh said, the call came at 6.14/6.15am and the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
Officials said the fast response averted a major tragedy, especially with nearby hosiery factories at risk.
Faulty wires likely to blame (again)
Investigators think a short circuit from low-hanging power lines started the fire.
Locals say electrical problems are pretty common here—things like sparking wires and fried appliances happen often.
The foam cargo made things worse by fueling thick smoke and bigger flames.