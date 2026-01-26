Ludhiana CNG truck fire: Four explosions, no injuries—here's what happened

Quick action kept things under control

Morning walkers spotted the blaze around 6am and called for help. The truck driver escaped just in time.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and put out the flames in about half an hour.

As fire officer Ravinderjit Singh said, the call came at 6.14/6.15am and the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Officials said the fast response averted a major tragedy, especially with nearby hosiery factories at risk.