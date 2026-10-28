Ludhiana family attacked after Rajesh Sharma's Kali Mata Temple rescue
India
A Ludhiana family was attacked at their home after Rajesh Sharma stepped in to rescue a youth being beaten by a mob near Kali Mata Temple.
The group tracked them down, vandalized their car, and assaulted several family members, turning an act of kindness into a scary ordeal.
Police name 5 Rishi Nagar suspects
Police have named five suspects from Rishi Nagar and a case has been registered under multiple sections.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about public safety and the risks of standing up for others.