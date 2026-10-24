Ludhiana killing of Shakti Singh: Gurmit Singh CD arrested
India
A disturbing incident in Ludhiana saw a grocery shop receive a severed hand in a plastic bag.
The victim, Shakti Singh alias Bhura, was attacked and killed by a group near Redu Sahib gurdwara.
Police have arrested Gurmit Singh CD, pointing to personal rivalry as the likely motive.
Police review CCTV in feud probe
Singh's attackers used swords, and even injured the house owner who tried to help.
After the attack, they delivered Singh's hand to a nearby shop with instructions for his family.
Both Singh and the suspects had criminal records, and police are now checking CCTV footage as part of their investigation into this violent feud.