Ludhiana lawyer attacked by men over family dispute inside house

Singh's wife alerted him about the attack

After being alerted by his wife, Singh rushed home and moved his family to safety before confronting the intruders.

One attacker pointed a gun at him while the other attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, striking his neck/shoulder, leading to a scuffle in which Singh injured his shoulder.

The attackers fled after issuing death threats. Police have filed an FIR against Avdhesh from Jaipur and another unidentified man, and are currently searching for them.