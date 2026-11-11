Ludhiana man dies after reportedly receiving wrong injection, doctor detained
A 27-year-old man, Rajesh Kumar, died just minutes after reportedly receiving the wrong injection at a Ludhiana clinic on the very morning he was set to travel home for Chhath Puja.
His sudden death sparked protests from his family and neighbors, who blamed the doctor for negligence.
Police have now detained the doctor and started a formal investigation.
Authorities check doctor's license, autopsy key
Eyewitness Shravan Kumar shared that Rajesh collapsed almost immediately after getting the shot.
The family also said this wasn't the first issue: they accused the same doctor of negligence in treating Rajesh's mother, who later died.
Authorities say autopsy results will be key to figuring out what really happened and are checking the doctor's medical license as part of their probe.