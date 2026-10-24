Ludhiana man drags wife by hair over dowry demands
India
A disturbing case from Ludhiana shows Ritish Sharma dragging his wife Twinkle by her hair on the street, all because of dowry demands: he wanted a Mahindra Thar SUV and a bike.
The incident was caught on CCTV, and neighbors tried to step in.
Twinkle alleges abuse after ₹50,000 loan
Twinkle shared that the abuse started just three months after their marriage, especially after Sharma took a ₹50,000 loan using her card.
The woman's brother, Gaurav, also alleged that he was attacked when he reached his brother-in-law's house after being informed about the assault.
Despite complaints, police have not taken action yet, but say an FIR will be filed soon.