Ludhiana records 2 more road cave-ins, 9 incidents in 2026

Ludhiana saw two fresh road cave-ins on Friday, after a fresh spell of rain, making it nine such incidents in 2026 so far.

The first happened near Guru Nanak Public School in Sarabaha Nagar, where MC superintending engineer (building and road cell) Sham Lal Gupta explained it was caused by soil erosion beneath the road adjacent to a sewer manhole, possibly linked to damage to the sewer wall and soil collapsing into the manhole.

This isn't new for the city; crumbling sewer walls have been a recurring headache.