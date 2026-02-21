Lula's visit to India: Brazil and India eye $20bn trade
India's PM Modi and Brazil's President Lula are set to meet in Delhi, aiming to take trade from about $15.2 billion (calendar year 2025) to $20 billion by 2030.
Lula brought along a huge team—12 ministers and around 300 business leaders—to explore new deals and opportunities.
Both countries are seeing record growth
This isn't just about bigger numbers. Both countries are seeing record growth: Brazil's exports to India (India's imports from Brazil) amounted to about $6.85 billion in calendar year 2025, mostly in sugar, oil, cotton, and iron ore; India's exports to Brazil amounted to about $8.35 billion in calendar year 2025, led by pharma, chemicals, and auto parts.
They're also eyeing more tech, healthcare, and green projects together. They also cooperate in groups like BRICS and G20.