Lula's visit to India: Brazil and India eye $20bn trade

Both countries are seeing record growth

This isn't just about bigger numbers. Both countries are seeing record growth: Brazil's exports to India (India's imports from Brazil) amounted to about $6.85 billion in calendar year 2025, mostly in sugar, oil, cotton, and iron ore; India's exports to Brazil amounted to about $8.35 billion in calendar year 2025, led by pharma, chemicals, and auto parts.

They're also eyeing more tech, healthcare, and green projects together. They also cooperate in groups like BRICS and G20.