Lunar eclipse on March 3: Tirupati temple will be closed
Heads up if you're planning a temple visit—Tirumala's famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, along with several others in the region, will be closed for nearly 10 hours on March 3, 2026, because of the year's first lunar eclipse.
Doors shut from 9am and reopen after special cleansing rituals at 7:30pm.
No darshans, no meals
Darshans—including VIP and paid options—and certain special sevas are suspended during the closure period.
Free meals (Annaprasadam) will also stop after 9:00am.
If you're heading there, double-check the schedule so your trip doesn't get interrupted by these traditional observances.