Lunar eclipse on March 3: Tirupati temple will be closed India Mar 03, 2026

Heads up if you're planning a temple visit—Tirumala's famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, along with several others in the region, will be closed for nearly 10 hours on March 3, 2026, because of the year's first lunar eclipse.

Doors shut from 9am and reopen after special cleansing rituals at 7:30pm.