Lunar eclipse to light up Holi night on March 3, 2026
A total lunar eclipse is happening on Holika Dahan, March 3, 2026.
The moon will turn a reddish shade for about an hour and the event will be visible across India—either as a partial or total eclipse—and in much of Asia, the Pacific, North America, Australia.
How and when can you catch it in India?
In India, the show starts early evening: Manipur gets the total eclipse from 5:11pm IST; Meghalaya from 5:18pm IST; Ayodhya sees a partial eclipse at moonrise from 6:02pm IST (peaking at 6:05pm); Maharashtra's view begins at 6:11pm.
No special gear needed—it's safe to watch with your eyes (binoculars make it cooler).
What about traditions during the eclipse?
The Sutak period—a traditional inauspicious window—begins nine hours before the eclipse.
Folks usually skip food and rituals then; pregnant women are advised to stay indoors.
Once it's over, many take a holy bath and clean temples with Gangajal as part of custom.