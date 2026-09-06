Luxembourg's deputy PM Xavier Bettel to visit India tomorrow
What's the story
Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Xavier Bettel, will visit India from September 7-9. He will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi and travel to Chennai during his stay. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the details of Bettel's itinerary yesterday. His engagements in Chennai include a visit to IIT Madras and the inauguration of a new SES campus.
Schedule
Bettel's itinerary in India
Bettel will arrive in New Delhi on Monday and meet Jaishankar at Hyderabad House later that day.
On Tuesday, he will travel to Chennai for engagements at IIT Madras, including a visit to the IIT Madras Research Park and the inauguration of a new SES campus.
Bettel will leave India early Wednesday morning.
Bilateral talks
Jaishankar met Bettel in Luxembourg earlier this year
The visit comes after Jaishankar's meeting with Bettel in Luxembourg earlier this year.
The two leaders had discussed bilateral ties and areas for greater collaboration such as FinTech, space, and artificial intelligence.
During that meeting, Jaishankar had emphasized the long-standing relationship between India and Luxembourg.
"We now have 78 years of our relationship, and we've come a long way," he said at the time.
Diplomatic relations
Areas of cooperation discussed during the meeting
Jaishankar also appreciated Bettel for his contribution to strengthening India-Luxembourg relations and closer India-European Union ties. "The influence you have in shaping that larger relationship, the support that you extend, that is something which is of great value to us," he added.
Historical ties
India-Luxembourg relations
India and Luxembourg have enjoyed warm and friendly relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1948.
The MEA said their relationship is characterized by mutual understanding and cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels.
Luxembourg opened its embassy in New Delhi in February 2002, with honorary consuls also present in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.